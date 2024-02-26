PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 33 Railway Stations in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the commencement of redevelopment for 33 railway stations and the construction of 72 other projects in Bihar, as part of the initiatives undertaken by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

These railway projects in Bihar fall under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, participated in the Prime Minister's virtual event from the state capital.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office after the function said, Thirty-three railway stations which will now be redeveloped in Bihar include: Barauni, Siwan, Munger, Thawe, Sabaur, Arariya, Shivnarayanpur, Dauram Madhepura, Dehri On Sone, Guraru, Karhagola Rd, Chausa, Laheria Sarai, Banka, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Supaul, Nawadah, Raxaul, Motipur, Luckeesarai, Masrakh, Rafiganj, Mairwa, Piro, Bikramganj, Labha, Janakpur Road, Chakia, Nabinagar Road, Ghorasshan, Salmari, Ekma and Shahpur Patoree.

The project aims to enhance nationwide connectivity, trade, and business. As part of the initiative, stations will undergo redevelopment to transform into city centers, equipped with amenities such as shopping zones, food courts, and children's play areas. Additionally, there will be provisions for segregated entry and exit gates, multi-level parking, lift escalators, executive lounges, waiting areas, and travelators at the redeveloped stations, stated a senior official of the ECR zone.

In the Samastipur division alone, nine railway stations are slated for redevelopment under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister are at least 28 initiatives associated with the Samastipur division. The official stated that road over bridges, road under bridges, and low height subways are planned for construction at various locations, including Chausa, Lakhisarai, and Nawada. Additionally, these structures will be built along the Daniyawan-Biharsharif, Patna-DDU, Patna-Gaya, and Fatuha-Islampur routes. The Railways has identified the Patna-Gaya route as particularly vulnerable and prioritized it for infrastructure development.