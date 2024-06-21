PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations with hundreds of participants on banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of the country and the World on the 10th International Day of Yoga while celebrating the event in J&K’s Srinagar city.

He told the participants here at the SKICC, located on the banks of Dal Lake, that it is in the sanguine environment of Kashmir and Srinagar that one gets the unique feeling of the strength that Yoga gives us.

“When we started this programme in 2014, 177 countries supported India’s move and that in itself is a record. In 2015 a record number of 35,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations in Delhi. Last year, representatives from 130 countries participated in the Yoga celebrations in the US. I am happy that over 100 institutions have received World recognition for imparting the training of Yoga," said the PM.

“Interest in Yoga and the awareness towards its benefits is fast increasing. At the global level, when I meet leaders they ask me about the benefits of Yoga. Great World leaders are making Yoga a part of their daily life. In 2015, I inaugurated a Yoga institute in Turkmenistan. In Saudi Arabia, Yoga has been included in the academic curriculum. In Mongolia, there is a Yoga centre today. In European countries also the interest in Yoga is increasing. In Germany, 1.50 crore people practice Yoga. 101 French women have dedicated themselves to the knowledge of Yoga and this they did without coming to India," PM Modi mentioned.

“In the last 10 years, perception about Yoga has changed and today Yoga has become a movement. Authentic Yoga lessons are now available at airports and hotels. Markets are selling Yoga apparel and equipment. People are engaging Yoga trainers for personal fitness and this has increased employment avenues for our youth,” PM Modi said.

He said that the theme of the 10th International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Self & Society’ and the World is today looking at Yoga for help amid the tensions in daily life. Yoga gives us the opportunity for oneness of mind, body and soul. Focus is the most important part of life and this is achieved through meditation. Today Yoga is an essential part of training for the Army and the sports persons. In space projects, Yoga training is given to astronauts. Yoga classes are held for inmates in jails."

“I am sure that the inspiration of Yoga will help tourism in Kashmir. Today, rain created some problems, but the interest in Yoga in Kashmir is highly encouraging. Today, 50 to 60 thousand people participated in Yoga in Kashmir despite inclement weather and for this, I greet the people of J&K,” PM Modi said.

Heavy rain interrupted the outdoor Yoga celebrations and the programme got delayed till 7.45 a.m. because of heavy showers in Srinagar city.

PM Modi and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the 10th International Yoga Day.

After the celebrations PM Modi interacted with Yoga practitioners on the banks of the Dal Lake. He also took selfies with young participants on the lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) before he left the venue for Raj Bhawan. The PM is flying back to Delhi in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor