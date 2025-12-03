PM Modi Office Name Change: What Does 'Seva Teerth' Mean?

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 3, 2025 13:49 IST

ir="ltr">In an exciting and uplifting move, the Prime Minister’s Office complex will soon be officially named as “Seva Teerth” - a sacred place of service that perfectly exemplifies the citizen-first ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seva Teerth will stand as a powerful symbol of selfless service. It will be a workplace where every decision is influenced by the spirit of seva, and the nation’s priorities are shaped for the well-being of 1.4 billion Indians. The magnificent new complex, getting closer to completion under the Central Vista redevelopment project. It was earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave. It will house not only the Prime Minister’s Office but also the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the grand India House – the prestigious venue for summit-level engagements with world leaders.

What Does Seva Teerth Mean?

The term ‘Seva Teerth’ combines the words Seva, meaning service, and Teerth, meaning a sacred place—signifying that public office is not a seat of power but a centre of duty and service to citizens. The government says the name reflects a deeper cultural shift rather than just a change in branding, reshaping the identity of institutions around responsibility, public welfare, and national priorities. The name 'Seva Teerth' has been designed to promote the spirit of 'service'. Here, national priorities will be determined. This change is bringing about a quiet yet profound transformation in India’s public institutions. The new complex is expected to facilitate high-level coordination, as many important offices will be housed under a single roof. This complex is located near Vayu Bhavan in Executive Enclave-1.

Seva Teerth-1 will now become the new PMO location, marking the first time in decades that the office will move out of the iconic South Block. Seva Teerth-2 will house the Cabinet Secretariat, where critical government decisions are made, while Seva Teerth-3 will serve as the office of the National Security Advisor (NSA), responsible for overseeing national security matters.

The relocation process has already started, and earlier on October 14, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan held a significant strategic meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the heads of the three Armed Forces inside the new complex. Government officials say the facility is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure to allow faster coordination between departments. The name ‘Seva Teerth’ reflects a symbolic cultural shift—underscoring that leadership and public office are meant to serve citizens rather than represent authority. This renaming continues a pattern established under PM Modi, aimed at reshaping the identity and philosophy of public institutions.

Earlier instances of similar rebranding include renaming the Prime Minister's official residence from 7, Race Course Road to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, followed by renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path in 2022. According to the government, these changes are not merely cosmetic but represent a shift in governance ideology—moving away from colonial-era power symbols toward a value system centred on duty, accountability, and national service. At its core, the concept behind 'Seva Teerth' is to create a space where national priorities are determined with service as the guiding principle. With several key offices now consolidated under one roof, the government expects improved coordination and decision-making efficiency. Located near Vayu Bhawan, the new facility marks a transformative chapter in how governance and administrative culture are expressed in India's democracy.