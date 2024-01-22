PM Modi, other VIP guests arrive in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to participate in the Pran Pratishtha programme of the Ram temple.

A galaxy of VIP guests from different walks of life also arrived at the venue, much in advance, to witness the historic event.

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Rajnikant, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut were among the VIP guests who arrived to witness the ceremony.

Industrialist Anil Ambani, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, poet Kumar Vishwas were also seen at the venue.

Helicopters showered petals on the guests to accord them a floral welcome.

