PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Rajasthan today

Jaipur, April 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will address a Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Karauli, supporting BJP candidate Indu Devi Jatav. Rahul Gandhi, on the same day, will be addressing rallies in western Rajasthan’s Anupgarh and Phalodi towns, under Bikaner and Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

PM Modi will be in Rajasthan on Friday as well. He will address a rally in Barmer and will take out a roadshow in Dausa.

This time, BJP has fielded a woman leader from the Karauli-Dholpur seat by cancelling the ticket of sitting MP Manoj Rajoria. PM Modi is focussing on women leadership too, and hence comes his visit to Karauli to support Indu Devi Jatav.

BJP won this seat in 2019 by a margin of around 98,000 votes. In last year's Assembly elections, BJP got less votes than Congress for total eight Assembly seats of this Lok Sabha constituency. While Congress got a vote share of 6,00,640 (41.28 per cent), BJP got 5,79,801 votes (39.85 per cent).

So, PM Modi’s meeting comes as a part of increasing the vote share on this seat, said party sources.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will address his rallies in Anupgarh under Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and Phalodi Jodhpur seat on Thursday.

Both Bikaner and Jodhpur Lok Sabha seats have been won by BJP for two consecutive terms. Jodhpur is considered as the stronghold of former CM Ashok Gehlot, but in the Assembly elections, BJP got a higher number of votes than Congress which numbered around 1.23 lakh in the eight Assembly seats here.

Similarly, in the eight seats of Bikaner Lok Sabha, Congress got less votes than BJP which was around 60,000 votes in the Assembly elections. This time the party has fielded new candidates in Jodhpur and Bikaner. So the focus of Congress will be to increase its vote per cent on these two seats, said party sources.

Congress has fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Jodhpur.

