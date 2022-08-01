PM Modi suggests Tricolour as DP on social media from Aug 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 31 suggested people to put the Tricolour as profile pictures on their social media accounts from August 2.Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said: “I have a suggestion that from August 2 to 15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures.”He said that under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a programme called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be organised from August 13-15.

“By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolor at your residence, or adorn your home with it. The Tricolor connects us, inspires us to do something for the country,” Modi said.The Prime Minister mentioned that August 2 also has a special connection with our Tricolor.“This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the Tricolor has been very important,” he said.The Prime Minister mentioned that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement and people from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in the initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.