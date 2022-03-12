PM Modi to deliver convocation address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat will deliver the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar's Lavad area on Saturday morning.

"At 11 AM, I will be at the Rashtriya Raksha University, where I am honoured to be delivering the Convocation address. A building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

