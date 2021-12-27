PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Prior to this, PM Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. At the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor