PM Modi to inaugurate DU's East Campus, other projects in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 2 Apart from inaugurating the East Campus of Delhi University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift projects worth thousands of crores of rupees to the national capital on Friday, said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the West Delhi Campus of Delhi University at Dwarka as well as for a new campus at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, and allot 1,675 flats to residents of slum areas in Ashok Vihar.

The World Trade Centre at Narouji Nagar will also be inaugurated by PM Modi, who will also lay the foundation stone for the new CBSE Office Complex in Sector 23, Dwarka.

Sachdeva added that in the fourth phase of the Metro, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor and an extension of the Magenta Line between Janakpuri and Krishna Park.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the Central Ayurvedic Research Institute building in Rohini and unveil a project to alleviate traffic congestion, with a focus on the New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad route of the Namo Bharat train.

Sachdeva said India has made unprecedented progress in the last 10 years, and today the entire world acknowledges and salutes the leadership of PM Modi.

He highlighted that the Central government has established a network of expressways in Delhi, including the Urban Extension Road (UER) 2, Dwarka Expressway, Meerut Expressway, Eastern-Western Peripheral Expressway, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He also remarked that over 2 lakh people visited Kartavya Path on the very first day of the New Year Day, a testimony to the city's dynamic infrastructure.

The Delhi BJP President pointed out key infrastructural landmarks and achievements under PM Modi are the PM Museum, Yashobhoomi, Bharat Mandapam (which hosted the successful G20 Summit), Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and the grand Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial constructed on Alipur Road.

