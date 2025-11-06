PM Modi to inaugurate Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge in January: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the much-anticipated Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge will be opened to the public in January 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to dedicate the project to the nation.

Addressing an event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here, CM Sarma outlined a series of upcoming high-profile visits to Assam by top Union Ministers.

He said that Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the state twice in the coming months.

“The Prime Minister will first come in December this year to inaugurate the new terminal at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport and lay the foundation stone for the Namrup fertiliser plant. He will then return in January to formally inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge and attend a special programme at IIM Guwahati,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister, however, noted that the specific dates for the Prime Minister’s visits are yet to be finalised.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit Assam either at the end of December or early January.

During his visit, he is expected to inaugurate the Jyoti–Bishnu Auditorium, the Batadrava project, and attend a Booth Sammelan. Before that, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Assam on November 8.

“She will first visit the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad and interact with around 300 young entrepreneurs. Later, she will inaugurate the Gateway of Guwahati’s river terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront at Uzan Bazar,” the Chief Minister informed.

He further said that Sitharaman will also lay the foundation stone and perform the 'bhoomi pujan' for the upcoming Swaheed Konkolata University in Gohpur on the same day.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the university, which will be built on 771 bighas of land.

“The tender process is complete, and construction will begin soon,” Sarma added.

On November 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Guwahati to attend an air show at Lachit Ghat.

The event will feature advanced aircraft including Rafale and Sukhoi fighter jets, marking the first such display in Assam.

Sharing details of his own engagements, Sarma said he recently attended 9 of his 12 scheduled meetings in Bihar and will return to the state to complete the remaining programmes.

