PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House today near Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat at 11:00 am via video conferencing today, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion, the PMO said on Thursday.

Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

