PM Modi to interact with board exam students on 1st April

The 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held on 1st April 2022. This participatory outreach program will have PM Modi interact with board exam students, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country during the 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1, according to information received by Education Ministry.

The Prime Minister had conceptualized the unique interactive programme in which students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

The Class 10 and Class 12 Term-II Board Examination will commence from April 26, 2022. As per the CBSE notification, the exams will be conducted in single shift and will start from 10.30 a.m.

The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE semester 2 exams conclude on May 20. The ISC exams will be conducted from April 25 to June 6.