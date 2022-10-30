PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tata-Airbus-owned facility to manufacture C295 military transport planes today in Vadodra. The prime minister, who is one of BJP’s star campaigners for the Gujarat Assembly Polls, will land at Vadodara airport on Sunday at 2:20 pm, the officials said.

Gujarat is likely to go to polls later this year, however, the dates of the elections are still to be announced. Upon his arrival in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi will first go to Leprosy Ground, Vadodara where he will lay the foundation stone of the much-trumpeted Tata-Airbus Aircraft Manufacturing Plant of the Indian Air Force.The project has been whirled in controversy after the opposition parties in Maharashtra alleged that the project was deliberately transferred to Gujarat by the Eknath Shinde government.