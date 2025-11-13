PM Modi to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Narmada’s sacred Devmogra Dham

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 The sacred Devmogra Dham in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the spiritual seat of Pandori Mata, will take centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the national celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15.

This day, observed in honour of Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary, is dedicated to commemorating the valour, sacrifice, and cultural heritage of India’s tribal communities.

Nestled amid the serene Satpura mountain range, the ancient Devmogra Dham temple holds immense spiritual and historical significance. Its architectural style resembles Nepal’s famed Pashupatinath Temple.

The shrine enshrines Pandori Mata (Yahamogi), revered as Kani-Kansari, the eternal provider of sustenance and guardian of the tribal people. According to ancient belief, when drought once struck this land, the goddess herself ensured that no devotee went hungry, an act that symbolises abundance and compassion to this day.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan visit the temple seeking blessings and relief from life’s hardships.

The faith is that whoever approaches the goddess in sorrow leaves with peace and strength. One of the most vibrant spectacles at Devmogra Dham is the Mahashivratri Fair, which draws thousands to witness the Gadh Yatra - a grand procession featuring traditional dance, music, and ritual bathing of the goddess in a natural spring.

A centuries-old ritual during the fair includes a unique weather forecast ritual, where the bloom on the sacred Kakal tree is believed to predict the year’s agricultural yield. Beyond its religious grandeur, Devmogra Dham stands as a cultural nucleus for tribal heritage.

During the Hob Yatra, devotees dressed in colourful attire offer the first grains of their harvest to the Goddess before consuming them. Women adorned in traditional silver and gold jewellery join men carrying ‘hiri’ offerings of vegetables and sacred items on their heads.

The temple thus embodies a living tradition that connects the people to their ancestral roots and nature’s cycles. The month-long Holi celebrations at Devmogra Dham further highlight the region’s cultural vibrancy. Folk performers, known as Gheriyas, travel from village to village, singing and dancing in celebration of life and unity.

