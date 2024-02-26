PM Modi to roll out infra projects worth Rs 17,300cr in TN

New Delhi, Feb 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu on February 27 and February 28, the PMO said on Monday.

The Prime Minister will reach Madurai on Tuesday evening at around 5:15 pm and will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The statement said that PM Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.

“On 28th February, at around 9:45 am, PM Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.

It said that in the public programme at Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O. Chidambaranar Port into a transhipment hub for the east coast.

“The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to creation of employment generation and economic growth in the region,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O. Chidambaranar Port was the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

Besides, he will launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments. Also, the Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states/UTs during the programme.

“During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section,” the statement said.

It said that it will be developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli.

It said that PM Modi will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore.

“These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83,” the statement said.

It said that these projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

