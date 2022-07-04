PM Modi to unveil freedom fighter Alluri's statue in Andhra's Bhimavaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the ocassion.

"Leaving for Bhimavaram to attend a very special programme- the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Will also unveil a bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju. This will enhance the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations," PM Modi said in a tweet.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, Prime Minister will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and AI-enabled interactive system.

Later in the day, will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.

( With inputs from ANI )

