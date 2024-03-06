PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 12,800 cr in Bihar's Bettiah

Patna, March 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth around Rs 12,800 crore at Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday.

These projects are related to rail, road, petroleum and natural gas. He will also address a public meeting at Airport ground in Bettiah.

This will be the second visit of PM Modi to the state in the last five days. Earlier, he visited Bihar’s Aurangabad and Begusarai districts and did rallies there.

During a rally on March 3, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi was "not a true Hindu and has no family".

PM Narendra Modi in response said that the entire country was his family. The BJP then launched the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign on social media.

At the rally venue in Bettiah, poster-banners have been displayed at every corner.

During the rally, PM Modi will inaugurate the LPG bottling plant and storage terminal, NH 28A stretch between Pipra Kothi-Motihari-Raxaul (two lanes) and NH 104 Sheohar-Sitamarhi stretch (two lanes).

He will also lay the foundation stone of Digha-Sonpur six lane rail cum road bridge on Ganga river, four lane bypass on NH 19 at Bakarpur Haat-Manikpur and many others.

