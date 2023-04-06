PM Modi to visit Chennai on April 8, "flying of drones" prohibited

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Flying drones have been prohibited in Greater Chennai Police limits from 6 am to 10 pm in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on April 8, according to Chennai police.

In a major infrastructure and connectivity push for the southern states, PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between April 8-9 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crore rupees.

Prime Minister will reach Chennai to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase- 1) of Chennai International Airport, developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO.

At a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, PM Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda started Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual orgsations engaged in various forms of humtarian and social service activities.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore at the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai and a 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, said the PMO statement.

