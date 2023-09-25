PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 25 Prime Minister will visit Gujarat on September 26 and 27 to participate in a programme marking the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Vibrant Gujarat global summit at Science City, Ahmedabad will witness participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs, students of higher and technical education colleges, among others.

The Vibrant Gujarat global summit was started during Modi’s tenure as chief minister of the state on September 28, 2003.

Over time, it transformed to become a global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

With about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit has witnessed an overwhelming participation from over thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019.

Later on, in Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crores.

Modi will also lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the project ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ during his visit.

--IANS

ans/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor