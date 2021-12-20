PM Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow to participate in women empowerment program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in a "one of its kind program" that will be attended by over 2 lakh women, at around 1 pm.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the program is being held as per the Prime Minister's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources.

"In this endeavor to support women, the Prime Minister will transfer an amount of Rs. 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs," PMO informed.

"This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15000 per SHG," they added.

The PMO informed that the program will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions.

As per the PMO, during the program, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life, PMO said while adding that the total transfer would be Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

"The stages are at birth (Rs 2000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1000), on admission in class-I (Rs 2000), On admission in class-VI (Rs 2000), on admission in class-IX (Rs. 3000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5000)," the PMO said in its release.

Further, it was informed that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

"These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit. These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state," they said.

( With inputs from ANI )

