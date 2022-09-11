PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan for SCO Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16, at the invitation of its President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, the SCO Secretary General, the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), the President of Turkmenistan and other guests.

During the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future. Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor