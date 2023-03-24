PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, unveil projects of over Rs 1780 crore

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Friday to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores.

At around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will address One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre.

At around 12 noon, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs. 1780 crores at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

The Prime Minister will address One World TB Summit on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day. This summit is being orgsed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership.

Founded in 2001, the Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations hosted orgsation that amplifies the voices of the people, communities, and countries affected by TB.

During the event, Prime Minister will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative; official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and family-centric care model for TB.

Prime Minister will also award select States/UTs and Districts for their progress towards ending TB.

In March 2018, during the End TB summit held in New Delhi, Prime Minister had called on India to achieve TB-related SDG targets by 2025, five years ahead of stipulated time.

One World TB Summit will provide an opportunity to further deliberate upon the targets as the country moves forward to meet its TB elimination objectives.

It will also be an opportunity to showcase learnings from National TB Elimination Programmes. International delegates from over 30 countries are scheduled to be present at the summit.

An official release said that in the last nine years, Prime Minister has put special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing ease of living for the people living in the city and adjoining areas.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia. The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs. 645 crore. The ropeway system will be 3.75 km in length with five stations. This will facilitate ease of movement for the tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 55 MLD sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under Namami Ganga Scheme, to be built at cost of more than Rs 300 crore.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the foundation stone of Phase 2 and 3 of redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium will be laid by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various other projects including primary health centre in Bharthara village and floating jetty with changing rooms.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister will dedicate 19 drinking water schemes, which will benefit more than 3 lakh people of 63 gram panchayats.

To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the Mission.

For farmers, exporters and traders in and around Varanasi, the grading, sorting, processing of fruits and vegetables will be possible at an integrated pack house which has been constructed at Karkhiyaon..

The Prime Minister will dedicate this project to the nation during the event. It will help in boosting agricultural exports of Varanasi and surrounding region.

He will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools, beautification of internal city roads and redevelopment of six parks and ponds of the city among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate various other infrastructure projects including ATC tower at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport; 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800 KW solar power plant at Konia Pumping Station; new Community Health Centre at Sarnath; infrastructure improvement of Industrial estate at Chandpur and rejuvenation of temples of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama.

