PM Modi to watch ‘The Sabarmati Report’, film based on Godhra train burning

New Delhi, Dec 2 Days after praising the portrayal of the truth of Godhra train burning in 2002, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to watch the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ on Monday at 4 p.m.

PM Modi is expected to watch the film based on the Godhra train carnage at Balayogi Auditorium, inside the Parliament Library building. Many Cabinet colleagues are likely to accompany him for the film’s special screening.

Days ago, PM Modi lauded the film for "revealing the truth" behind the Godhra train tragedy that left 59 people, including women and children, dead.

"It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way that common people can see it," PM Modi said while praising the film starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

“A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out,” PM Modi wrote on social media, while replying to an X user.

Remarkably, the film has been watched by many BJP Chief Ministers including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and others. The film has also been declared tax-free in states like MP, UP, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and other BJP-ruled states, in a bid to encourage more people to visit theatres to watch the film portraying the "reality" of the Godhra train tragedy.

After watching the film, UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the filmmakers and said that this will "expose" certain individuals and their malicious narratives in creating societal divisions for political motives.

Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a violent mob set the S6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze at the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, protagonist Vikrant Massey plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system for covering the truth in his reportage.

