PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath Among Star Campaigners of BJP for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

BJP has released the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, featuring top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Party National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Polling in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, for all 243 Assembly seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and for the second phase, it is October 20.

BJP releases list of star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/444gwijCoI — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2025

On Wednesday night, the BJP announced its third list of 18 candidates, taking the total count of candidates to 101 to date. Earlier, the party had released its second list of 12 names. On Tuesday party released a list of 71 names, fielding Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers.

Also Read | Hyderabadi Biryani in Bihar: Crowd Loots Food Packets at AIMIM Candidate’s Nomination; Video Goes Viral.

The BJP has dropped 16 sitting MLAs from its list of 101 candidates. Folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest from Alinagar in Darbhanga district. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has said that the NDA is going into the elections with "rock-solid unity."