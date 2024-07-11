PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Palam Airport in Delhi After Concluding Russia and Austria Visit (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday, July 11, after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

PM Modi had departed for Delhi on Thursday (local time), marking the end of his three-day official visit to Russia and Austria. This is his first bilateral visit in the 3rd term.

PM Modi recently thanked Austria's Chancellor, government and people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as 'historic.'

PM Modi Arrives in Delhi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria pic.twitter.com/DQgnniodrN — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi said on X (formerly known as Twitter).