PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali, Wishes Happiness and Prosperity

Kartik Purnima is celebrated in large scale across India. This also marks the end of the auspicious month of Kartik and is considered one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar. It is a time for spiritual cleansing, and key celebrations include the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as the fish-like Matsya Avatar. In north people celebrate this day as Dev Deepavali. On this auspicious occasion, Pm Narendra Modi shared wishes and greetings.

In his X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone. May our sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's life."

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा और देव दीपावली की कोटि-कोटि शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय संस्कृति और अध्यात्म से जुड़ा यह दिव्य अवसर हर किसी के लिए सुख, शांति, आरोग्य और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। पावन स्नान, दान-पुण्य, आरती और पूजन से जुड़ी हमारी यह पवित्र परंपरा सबके जीवन को… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2025

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, devotees gathered at Garhmukteshwar to offer prayers and take a holy dip in River Ganga. During the month of Kartik, a lot of people take a holy dip in the Ganges or other sacred rivers every day before dawn. This custom of taking a holy dip starts on the day of Sharad Purnima and concludes on Kartik Purnima.It is believed that all gods and goddesses come to earth on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, hence this day is celebrated with great fervour.

It is a tradition that has been followed for last many years. People come near water bodies to float lighted lamps along with offering betel leaves, flowers, milk, cracker fruits, and coins to mark the occasion.The full moon day or the eighth lunar month is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Tuesday, November 5. The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar.