PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday, January 21. "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development," he said on X.

Noting that Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of its people, he wished for the state's continuous development.

"On Meghalaya’s Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come," he said.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he said in another post.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states in 1972.