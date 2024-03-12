PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and launched the Master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.on Tuesday, March 12 .

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi planted a sapling at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Kochrab Ashram was the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915. Gujarat Vidyapeeth is still preserving it as a memorial and tourist space.

Watch:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the re-developed Kochrab Ashram, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/bvUB0R4xD2 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

"This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an amazing energy. Whenever er receive the opportunity to come here, we can clearly feel Bapu's inspiration within us. The ideals of truth and non-violence, the resolve of devotion towards the country, the sense of service to God in the service of the poor and devoid - Sabarmati Ashram keeps these values of Bapu alive even to this day," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



He says, "This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an… pic.twitter.com/tVQPLNnCmK — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

The Prime Minister also launched the Master Plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial. The Prime Minister has constantly endeavoured to uphold and cherish Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and develop avenues that showcase them and bring him closer to the people.

Under this master plan, the Ashram's existing five-acre area will be expanded to 55 acres. 36 existing buildings shall undergo restoration, of which 20 buildings, including 'Hriday Kunj', which served as Gandhi's residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced, the release stated.