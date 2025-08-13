PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit New York in September for UNGA Session

According to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025. The main reason to visit UNGA, will be meeting US President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing tariff issue between two powerful countries and arrive on mutual ground. The two leaders are likely to announce the trade deal.

However, negotiations have already taken place on both sides, and the stakes for India are high since the US has slapped it with 50% tariffs —25% for its high tariffs and 25% penalty for buying Russian oil.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India is meeting closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 to discuss several trade deals and resolve the conflict between European countries despite threat from Donald Trump. PM Modi has already spoken to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and resolving the war between them is in India's bucket.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks with Uzbekistan President, two leaders agree to advance Strategic Partnership.

Indian and American negotiators had been close to sealing a deal, but the US President was not happy about the deal that was agreed between the interlocutors.

The 80th session of the UNGA will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US. Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23, his first address to the UN session in his second term in the White House.

According to the provisional list of speakers for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly, India’s “Head of Government (HG)” will address the session on the morning of September 26. The Heads of Government of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also scheduled to address the UNGA general debate on the same day.