PM Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Full-Strength Ministerial Team To Take Oath With Prime Minister on June 9

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take oath on Sunday, June 9, while along with him, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will also take oath on Sunday evening. According to the sources, the share of allies in the government will be finalised in consultations, which are likely to start in earnest after PM Modi is elected leader of the NDA parliamentary party on Friday, June 7.

The speculations are going on that the alliance partners demanding important portfolios. Sources close to BJP as well as the two most significant, TDP and JDU said that no discussion on portfolios and size of their share had taken place yet. “It is going to be the prime minister's call,” a BJP source said.

"It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you. We will all work together under your leadership," he said.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said now all the pending works in Bihar will be completed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. There were strong indications that the swearing-in may now be held on Sunday instead of Saturday. Authorities were keeping both options open and preparations at Rashtrapati Bhavan have been made accordingly.

Speculations were going on in the media that TDP was asking for the post of Speaker, party sources said they had set no such condition.