PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Over 50 Lakh Property Cards to Owners Under SVAMITVA Scheme on December 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 50 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 46,000 villages in 200 districts across 10 States and 2 Union territories on 27 December at around 12:30 PM through videoconferencing.

SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the Prime Minister with a vision to enhance the economic progress of rural India by providing a ‘Record of Rights’ to households possessing houses in inhabited areas in villages through the latest surveying drone technology.

The scheme also facilitates property monetization and institutional credit through bank loans, reducing property-related disputes, facilitating better assessment of properties and property taxes in rural areas, and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

A drone survey has been completed in over 3.1 lakh villages, covering 92% of the targeted villages. So far, around 2.2 crore property cards have been prepared for nearly 1.5 lakh villages.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Drone surveys have been completed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and also in several Union Territories.