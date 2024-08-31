PM Narendra Modi Unveils Stamp and Coin Commemorating 75 Years of Supreme Court (Watch Video)

The two-day national conference of the District Judiciary of the Supreme Court of India, consisting of six sessions, began on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended its inaugural ceremony.

On this occasion, he unveiled a stamp and a coin. Along with PM Modi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal also participated in this ceremony.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, CJI DY Chandrachud and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal also present at… pic.twitter.com/89yml1tQnd — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

PM Modi also addressed the function to mark the completion of 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. He said, 75 years of the Supreme Court, this is not just the journey of an institution. This is the journey of the Constitution of India and constitutional values. This is the journey of India becoming more mature as a democracy.

He further said, the people of India never distrusted the Supreme Court, our judiciary. Therefore, these 75 years of the Supreme Court further increase the pride of India as the Mother of Democracy. In the Amrit Kaal of Independence, 140 crore countrymen have only one dream - Developed India, New India. New India means - a modern India with thinking and determination. Our judiciary is a strong pillar of this vision.

PM Narendra Modi Unveils Stamp Coin

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, CJI DY Chandrachud and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal also present at the… pic.twitter.com/sNpToDWjcc — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

The Prime Minister said, in the last decade, work has been done at many levels to eliminate delay in justice. In the last 10 years, the country has spent about 8 thousand crores for the development of judicial structure. 75 percent of the amount spent on judicial structure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only. We have got a new Indian judicial law in the form of the Indian Judicial Code. The spirit of these laws is - 'Citizen first, dignity first and justice first'. Our criminal laws have become free from the colonial thinking of rulers and slaves.

Delhi | President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal addresses the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary, at Bharat Mandapam



He says, "...The judge population ratio is abysmally low in India. The roster at the level of district and… pic.twitter.com/khA1jA32d9 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal addressed the function. He said, "India has very less number of judges in proportion to the population. There is a huge burden on the roster at the district and sessions level. He further said, our trial courts, district and sessions courts need to be empowered to deliver justice without any fear. The judiciary should be given confidence that their decisions will not go against them. They are the backbone of the judicial system. I have rarely seen bail being granted at that level in my career. It is not only my experience but the Chief Justice also said so because the top courts are burdened. Bail in the lower court is an exception. Freedom is the fundamental basis of a thriving democracy. Attempts to throttle it affect our democracy."

PM Narendra Modi Apologise to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Over Maratha Warrior King’s Statue Collapse in Sindhudurg (Watch Video).

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "On this occasion, the Supreme Court is celebrating 75 years of its establishment and the country is celebrating 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution. This is a very pleasant coincidence. I feel very proud and happy to be a part of this occasion. I believe that the district court is the mirror of our judiciary and through them the general public creates the image of the judiciary in their minds. They create a positive environment all around which is necessary for every work. It is a matter of pride for us that the government, shoulder to shoulder with the judiciary, has made meaningful efforts in the last decade to promote ease of living as well as ease of justice, the results of which we are seeing."