PM pays tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary
By IANS | Published: September 25, 2023 09:40 AM 2023-09-25T09:40:53+5:30 2023-09-25T09:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.
Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the personality and work of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of Antyodaya, who dedicated his entire life to the service of Mother India, will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.
The prime minister also shared his thoughts on Deendayal Upadhyaya.
Upadhyaya was a Jan Sangh leader, who was born on September 25, 1916.
Jan Sangh was the forerunner of the BJP.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor