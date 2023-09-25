PM pays tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the personality and work of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of Antyodaya, who dedicated his entire life to the service of Mother India, will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

The prime minister also shared his thoughts on Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya was a Jan Sangh leader, who was born on September 25, 1916.

Jan Sangh was the forerunner of the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor