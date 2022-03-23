PM to give ₹2 lakh compensation for 11 migrant workers' families who died in Hyderabad fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families over the death of 11 migrant workers after a fire broke out in Hyderabad. This compensation will be paid from the prime minister's national relief fund, the PM said.

Modi on Wednesday took his Twitter and wrote, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased."

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 23, 2022

Around 11 migrant workers burnt and died after the fire broke out, the bodies identified of migrant laborers from Bihar. Hyderabad police said the fire broke out around 4 am where 13 workers were asleep on the upper floor of the warehouse near Secunderabad railway station.

“Preliminary investigation suggested the fire might have erupted due to a short circuit. Further investigation is on,” police said.

"We have recovered 11 bodies so far and all of them are totally burnt and in unidentifiable condition. One worker managed to escape with burn injuries and he has been rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where his condition is critical," the police officer said.



