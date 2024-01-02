PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme launched in J&K

Jammu, Jan 2 Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Tuesday launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY) at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Shopian district.

An official statement said that the scheme will be a significant step towards empowering the craftsman community of Jammu and Kashmir as it will enhance their competence and empower them regarding self employment as well as equip them with industry-relevant skills.

The scheme aims for recognition of artisans and crafts of people through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card as well basic training of five to seven days and advanced training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs 500 per day.

The scheme will also provide modern toolkit of Rs 15000 free of cost to trained Vishwakarmas besides linkage with credit based soft loans and marketing support for expansion of their business will also be provided under the Yojana.

