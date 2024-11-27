PMFBY WhatsApp Number: Save and Check Crop Insurance Status Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Farmers no longer have to visit websites or travel to check the details of the Pik Vima Yojana. The crop insurance status (Pik Vima Status) can now be easily accessed through a WhatsApp chatbot launched under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). A dedicated number has been provided for this service, allowing farmers to receive updates directly on their WhatsApp accounts.

How to Check Crop Insurance Status on WhatsApp

Farmers can now easily check their crop insurance status via WhatsApp using the PMFBY chatbot. Here’s how to do it step by step:

Save the Chatbot Number:

First, save the number 7065514447 in your contacts.

You can save it under any name that you are comfortable with.

Start a WhatsApp Chat:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

Find the saved number in your contacts.

Send a message with the word "Hi" to the chatbot.

Receive Initial Response:

Once you send "Hi," you will receive an immediate response from the PMFBY chatbot.

View Available Options:

The response will show options such as Policy Status, Insurance Policy, and See All Options.

Click on See All Options to view additional choices.

Select a Specific Option:

You will see more options like Policy Status, Insurance Policy, Crop Loss Information, Claim Status, etc.

Choose Policy Status to proceed.

Choose the Crop Season:

After selecting Policy Status, you will see options for Rabi 2024, Kharif 2024, or other seasons.

Select the season you are interested in (e.g., Rabi or Kharif).



View Detailed Status:

You will then be shown the crop insurance status for the selected season (e.g., Rabi or Kharif) from 2021 to 2024.

Click on any year to view the details of the respective crop insurance application.

By following these steps, farmers can quickly check the status of their crop insurance for different seasons directly on WhatsApp.