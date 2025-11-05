PMK founder demands voting rights, full citizenship privileges for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in TN

Chennai, Nov 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Union government to grant voting rights and complete citizenship privileges to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who have been living in Tamil Nadu for decades, many of them born and raised in India.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that following the civil war in Sri Lanka in 1983, over one lakh Sri Lankan Tamils migrated to Tamil Nadu after losing their homes and livelihoods.

"Even after the end of the war in 2009, thousands continued to seek refuge here. Today, nearly one lakh Eelam Tamils are residing in India, spread across 116 refugee camps in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He pointed out that despite having lived in India for several decades, these refugees are still not allowed to live as free citizens.

"The younger generation, born and educated here, remains deprived of basic rights. Many have completed their school and college education, but laws prevent them from applying for government jobs," Ramadoss said.

He noted that most of them survive by working as daily wagers for minimal pay and are excluded from several welfare benefits available to Indian citizens.

"Even though refugees from Nepal and Bhutan are allowed to apply for government jobs, our own Tamil brethren from Eelam are denied such opportunities," he said.

Ramadoss also highlighted the space constraints within the refugee camps, saying families are forced to live in the same small plots allotted to them decades ago.

"As families expand, how can they continue to live with dignity in such confined areas?" he asked.

He further noted that while several other countries, including Canada and Australia, have granted citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils, India has not done so, since it has not signed the United Nations Refugee Convention.

"As a result, the UN cannot extend support to refugees here," he said.

Calling for immediate action, Ramadoss said, "The ongoing intensive voter registration exercise in Tamil Nadu should be used as an opportunity to grant voting rights to Eelam Tamils residing in the State. Only when they have voting rights will elected representatives work for their welfare. The Centre must ensure that these Tamils are allowed to live freely with dignity, as rightful citizens of India."

