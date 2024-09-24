PMRDA board approves Rs 3,838.61 crore budget for 2024-25

Mumbai, Sep 24 The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) board chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave approval for its budget of Rs 3,838.61 crore for 2024-25, officials said.

Chief Minister Shinde asked the Authority to expedite the project development in the Pune Metropolitan Region in the wake of its smooth connectivity due to the launch of Atal Setu and Mumbai-Pune Highway Missing Link.

He said that the distance between Pune and Mumbai has decreased due to several transport infrastructure projects.

He instructed the PMRDA to do exhaustive planning and carry out development works while maintaining Pune's identity as a cultural city.

Chief Minister Shinde directed the PMRDA to keep free spaces in the newly developing areas as the Pune city has become densely populated.

He asked the Authority to take the help of experts while planning the development of Pune.

The Chief Minister asked the PMRDA that the proposed convention centre being developed in Pune should be world-class.

He instructed the PMRDA to give relief to the citizens by reducing the fees under the Gunthewari Act and special concessions should be provided till March 31 to pay the fee with the regularisation of maximum land parcels.

"While preparing the prototype development plan of Pune metropolis, it should be prepared in such a way that the maximum number of citizens will benefit. Also, care should be taken to ensure that the quality of construction of affordable houses constructed through PMRDA remains good. Strict action should be taken against those who harm the quality of houses. Out of the total 4,886 homes, the remaining 1,620 dwelling units will be completed soon," said Chief Minister Shinde.

He also added that the construction of another 6,000 houses be expedited in the second phase.

He emphasised the need to provide various facilities like parks and open spaces while constructing these homes.

The Authority presented a surplus budget of Rs 5.75 crore in Tuesday's meeting.

On this occasion, approval was given for the establishment of disaster response teams on the lines of Thane city for the Pune metropolitan region and the creation of new fire stations at 10 locations.

The Authority also approved preparation of drainage schemes at 11 places, glass skywalks at Tigers Point and Lion's Point at Lonavala.

