PoK national repatriated after crossing LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 4 The Indian Army on Wednesday handed over a civilian to Pakistan authorities who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said that the Army repatriated the civilian from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

"Mehmood Hussain son of Shah Wali of village Kotli had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side from Manjakot tehsil on April 28. The area is under operational supervision of Bhimber Gali Brigade.

"During detailed questioning, it was established that Mehmmod Hussain had crossed over the LoC inadvertently.

"A message was sent and contact was established with the Pakistan Army through Hotline, sharing with them details about the individual and the decision to repatriate and reunite him with his family at the earliest.

"On reaching a mutual consensus, the person was handed over to Pakistan Army at Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point, which was opened at 12.39 p.m. yesterday," sources said.

