Pokhran: Indian Army carries out airborne drills

Airborne drills were carried out by the Indian Army on Friday, informed the officials.

The training drill was conducted at Pokaran to validate the Rapid Response capabilities along the Western Front.

The Exercise included Combat Free Fall jumps with a Guided Precision Aerial Delivery System (GPADS).

Battle drills in a simulated hostile mechanised environment were also carried out during the airborne drill.

On March 26, around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri corridor in an airborne exercise, after being airlifted from various airbases.

