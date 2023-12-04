Police attach property of Atiq’s sister-in-law Zainab in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Dec 4 Police in Prayagraj have attached the properties of Zainab Fatima, wife of slain gangster and Atiq Ahmad’s brother Ashraf, in Sallahpur.

Sunday's action came a day after attaching the properties of Guddu Muslim and Sabir, who are wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police gunners.

Police resorted to the medieval practice of ‘munadi’ (beating drums to make a public announcement) while attaching the property of Zainab, who has been elusive since February.

Zainab, two of her brothers and others were booked for grabbing waqf property with the help of ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker) at Mauja Akbarpur, Sallahpur area, in Sadar tehsil of Prayagraj district.

An FIR was registered against them at Puramufti police station last month.

However, Zainab is not carrying any cash reward on her arrest.

On December 2, police had attached the properties of Guddu Muslim and Sabir, shooters of Atiq gang, in Chakia and Mariyadeeh localities, respectively.

