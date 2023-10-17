Police constable, who was shot dead while chasing criminals in Bihar's Vaishali, cremated in Munger

Patna, Oct 17 Bihar police constable Amita Bachchan, who was shot dead while chasing criminals in Vaishali, was cremated at his native village Bhadaura on Tuesday.

His last rites were performed at the Sultanpur Ghat on the bank of the Ganga.

A large number of people from across the area, assembled at the ghat raised slogans of 'Shahid Jawan Amar Rahe, Amita Bachchan Amar Rahe'.

Munger Superintendent of Police Jaggu Reddy Jala Reddy and other senior officers also paid their last respect to him.

Amita Bachchan, a constable of Vaishali district, was checking the vehicles near UCO bank at Sarai Bazar Chowk on Monday when the incident occurred.

When the police team, including Bachchan, tried to stop three bike-born men, they left the bike and fled.

Some of the policemen started chasing the criminals when one of them opened fire on the police team hitting Bachchan on his chest.

The other cops immediately rushed him to Sadar hospital where doctors referred him to a private hospital.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Bachchan is survived by Komal Bachchan -- his wife of six years --, a son and a daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor