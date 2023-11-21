Police officer’s son killed by speeding car in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 21 In a tragic turn of events, a nine-year-old son of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer Shweta Srivastava was killed by a speeding car here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred outside Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar Vistar.

ASP Srivastava is currently posted with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Naimish was practicing skating outside the park gates when the speeding car hit him, causing grievous injuries that led to his untimely demise, the police said.

Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby private hospital, Naimish succumbed to his injuries.

The local police force swiftly initiated a search operation to apprehend the errant driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

Syed Ali Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone), confirmed the incident and assured that all efforts were being made to identify and trace the driver.

