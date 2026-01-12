Police recover deadly Naxal weapons dump in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Narayanpur, Jan 12 Police have recovered a substantial cache of Naxalite arms and ammunition from the rugged inner mountainous terrain near the Mandoda New Security and Public Facility Camp, falling under Kohkameta police station limits.

The arms and ammunition were recovered on January 10, an official said on Monday.

He said that the successful operation stemmed directly from credible information shared by alert local villagers, highlighting the growing cooperation between residents and security forces in the region.

The joint team, consisting of District Reserve Guard personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans, acted swiftly under the guidance of senior officers.

This action forms part of the concluding phase of the intensive anti-Naxalite Maad Bachao campaign, a determined effort to eliminate Naxalite influence and transform Bastar into a peaceful, empowered, and developed area free from insurgency.

The official said that the authorities remain committed to sustaining pressure on Naxalite networks while simultaneously strengthening community ties.

Among the recovered items were 94 large arrow bombs, 70 small arrow bombs, three improvised firearms, and 15 iron pipes, indicating preparations for potential attacks.

Medical and support materials seized included 17 packets of syringes, three packets of bandages, six strips of vitamin tablets, 46 strips of Nimesulide and Paracetamol tablets, ten Chromostat injections, two bottles of glucose, one strip of DIFENPAR, one Oxy lab piece, one piece each of LiG Nocaline and Adrenaline, six Castor-NF pieces, one PROPODINE-Plus piece, and 24 TAXIM pieces.

The assortment suggests an attempt to maintain a functional field medical setup alongside combat capabilities.

In Narayanpur district, police regularly engage with villagers, disseminating information about various government welfare schemes and assisting them in availing benefits.

This outreach has fostered trust and encouraged people to provide actionable intelligence regarding hidden arms dumps, Naxalite sympathisers, and ongoing subversive activities.

Such community participation has become a cornerstone of the anti-Naxalite strategy. Aligned with the state government's broader objectives, police and administrative departments are actively implementing the Niyad Nellanaar scheme around existing security camps.

Villages in these zones now receive essential infrastructure, including reliable electricity, safe drinking water, all-weather roads, anganwadis, schools, ration distribution points, and primary health centres. These developments aim to improve the quality of life, reduce alienation, and reinforce public confidence in governance.

