Police seize 11 kg ganja from passenger bus along Assam-Tripura border, arrest man

Police seized 11 kg of ganja (cannabis) from a passenger bus in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday night, said local police. According to an official statement, on the basis of inputs received, Karimganj district police had set up a Naka checking at Churaibari area in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and intercepted a passenger bus that was coming from the Tripura side.

"During checking, we have found a red colour bag and also found the owner of the bag. During interrogation, he revealed that some ganja were also kept hidden behind the backside of the bus. We have also found three more packets of ganja. We have apprehended the person," said Niranjan Das, Inspector in Charge, Churaibari police outpost.

The person arrested has been identified as Lodhan Bhokta belonging to Jharkhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

