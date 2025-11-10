Police seize 2,563 kg of explosives from another Faridabad house rented by J&K doctor

Faridabad, Nov 10 Police on Monday seized 2,563 kilograms of explosives from another house in Haryana's Faridabad, just hours after 350 kilograms of explosives and several other arms and ammunition were seized.

Earlier, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police had recovered around 350 kilograms of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, along with a Krinkov assault rifle and several other arms and ammunition from another house in Faridabad.

Mujammil, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, works at AL Falah Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad and was arrested in connection with the case. The officials mentioned that he had been living in a rented room in Faridabad's Dhoj area for the past three and a half years.

The second operation, in which 2,563 kgs of explosives were seized, was conducted in Fatehpur Taga village, just four kilometres from Dhoj. Mujammil had also rented this house.

According to the officials, a local Maulana had rented this house to Mujammil. The Maulana has also been taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, speaking about the 350 kgs of explosives, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the explosives were accompanied by 20 timers and four battery timers. In addition, an assault rifle, 83 live rounds, a pistol, two magazines, and several other weapons were recovered during the operation.

The development comes just days after the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who was detained for allegedly putting up posters supporting the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Following Rather's revelations during interrogation, police teams conducted multiple raids in Faridabad, where the explosives and arms were found stored with another doctor identified as Mujammil.

Mujammil was arrested by the police 10 days ago after strong evidence linking him to Jaish-e-Mohammed was discovered.

Faridabad police recovered a Swift car based on Mujammil's information. This car belongs to a woman doctor working at Al-Falah Hospital. The Kirnkov assault rifle was seized from this car, police said.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Gupta further said that investigations are underway to trace the origin and intended use of the seized explosives and weapons.

"How the weapons arrived here and where they came from is still a matter of investigation," he said.

Police officials said that both the arrested doctors are being interrogated to establish possible links with any terror organisation or sleeper cells operating in northern India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor