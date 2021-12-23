Police shot a men on the leg, who was trying to escape, after allegedly raping four minor girls, in Assam

Are we living in the safe country? This question raises in many womens mind, even after having best constitution that thoroughly focuses on womens safety and empowerment, is womens are really safe, okay let's forget about women, even the minor girls are safe? No, in this new era where the people are educating themselves and achieving heights of their dreams, still the mentality of people is same.

According to reports India reports 88 rape cases per day, and in 2021 the percentage climbs up to 43% in rape and this are reported cases there are several cases which has not even been known. And still we calls our country the democratic country or developing nation, is there any development rising in the country apart from crime, even the government taking any strict actions against it, if the person proves guilty in rape case then also the government delays in action.

Not only women but the minor girls and even boys are getting rape now, isn't it shameful? is there any strict measure are taken by government or they are just busy in politics. It's high time to wake up and fight against this people needs to understand, no women or any person is the toy for their sexual needs. Economy, politics and many more are secondary things first the country needs to be independent for women is concern of safety, it needs to be rape free.

Now again the shameful incident has come to fore where the man allegedly rape four minor girls, and tried to escape but thankfully got shot in the leg, because of aware police of the nation. The incident took place in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The 50 year old man raped four girls of the minor age, after his arrest he was taken to his house to collect a stained undergarment of his fourth victim, where the accused tried to escape and police shot gun which hit on his knee, now the accused has taken to the hospital, said Aparna N, superintendent of police, Morigaon district.



She further added that, “A case against the accused was lodged on Monday for allegedly raping three minor girls, aged 9, 7 and 6 years, multiple times. The last assault happened on Sunday following which families of the victims came to know about it and approached the police,”.

Aparna further said, that the evidence is important in such case so they took the accused to his home “Since it was an important piece of evidence, we took him to his house to recover it. But while the police team was on the way, Daimary tried to flee from custody. In order to prevent his escape, the team resorted to controlled firing in which the accused was injured on his knees,”

, she said.