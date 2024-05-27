Police station attackers won't be spared, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 27 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that strict action would be taken against those who attacked the Channagiri police station in Davanagere district.

Addressing reporters at the state Congress unit office, he said: "The Chief Minister has ordered an enquiry into the attack on the police station in Channagiri. The investigation is on and the culprits will be brought to book at any cost. The Congress treats people of all sects equally, but no one can take the law into their hands. The government is committed to punish the culprits."

Asked about the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Prajwal Revanna’s case, he said: "I would not like to comment on this. The state government can take any action within the country but the Centre has to be more proactive in cases where the accused is abroad. The Home Minister is overseeing the case."

He sidestepped a question if he was visiting New Delhi to finalise the Legislative Council candidates, but just confirmed his trip to the national capital.

To a query on unpaid bills for the Prime Minister’s stay at a Mysuru hotel, Shivakumar said he did not have any information on it.

On JD-S state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that some Congress leaders are pimps, he said: “I don’t know what Kumaraswamy has said. Let me understand what he has said and then reply."

