Police tighten security in Tripura's Agartala ahead of Assembly elections in state

Agartala police on Monday strengthened security across the city ahead of State Assembly polls in Tripura.

"We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material. Announcement for polls likely to happen in 1-2 days," AK Das, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar told ANI.

The state Assembly elections in Tripura are slated to be held in March this year.

Earlier, last week, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar flew down to the poll-bound state of Tripura to review elections preparedness.

The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.

"An ECI team led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar along with EC Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Sh. Arun Goel arrived at MBB airport, Agartala today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura," the official Twitter handle of the Chief Election Officer read.

( With inputs from ANI )

