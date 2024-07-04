Police Use Water Cannon to Disperse SFI Protesters Over NEET-UG Issue in Trivandrum (Watch Video)

The Kerala capital witnessed a dramatic turn of events as police deployed water cannons to disperse a large group of Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers protesting against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG). The demonstration, which took place near the Secretariat, saw a significant turnout of students demanding the abolition of NEET-UG, citing it as an unjust and discriminatory examination system.

VIDEO | #Kerala: Police use water cannon to disperse SFI workers who were protesting over #NEET-UG issue in Trivandrum.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/gO9vkfFdeE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024

The protest began peacefully with students chanting slogans and holding placards expressing their discontent with the centralized medical entrance exam. They argued that NEET-UG favors students from affluent backgrounds who can afford extensive coaching, thereby disadvantaging those from rural and economically weaker sections. As the crowd swelled and the demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades, the situation quickly escalated.

Authorities resorted to using water cannons to control the increasingly restive crowd. The sudden use of force led to chaos, with many students scattering to avoid the high-pressure water jets. Several protesters sustained minor injuries, and some were detained by the police. SFI leaders condemned the police action, stating that the students were exercising their democratic right to protest. "